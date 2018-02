Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gold medallist giving back to Olympic movement

Christine Nesbitt, the speed skater who won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Games, was featured on Breakfast TV.

Nesbitt is now a student at UBC’s school of community and regional planning and is hoping to research the positive aspects of hosting the Olympics.