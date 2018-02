Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Give your memory a workout

Peter Reiner, the co-founder of the National Core for NeuroEthics at UBC, commented on some of the newest techniques for improving memory.

In an interview with CBC’s The Current (audio), Reiner urged caution and said: “Any time that you have technologies like this, people pretty quickly move towards … enhancing people who don’t have cognitive defects and then things get a little bit more complicated.”