B.C. NDP backs away from $10 daycare pledge ahead of budget

The Globe and Mail highlighted the B.C. NDP’s commitment to $10 daycare ahead of today’s budget announcement.

The article cited UBC policy professor Paul Kershaw, who said the program, which would cost about $1.5-billion a year, would be one of B.C.’s most important social-policy investments in a generation.