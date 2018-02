Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan students give up reading week to give back

Students from the student experience office and community services learning program at UBC’s Okanagan campus have volunteered their time during reading break to help local charities through the Pushor Mitchell United Way Day of Caring Program.

The story appeared on Kelowna Now.