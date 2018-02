Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These are the most-loved film locations

UBC is ranked ninth on GoCompare’s list of the 20 most frequently used movie locations. The 19 other locations are in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The list, prepared using IMDb data, appeared in Hindustan Times, Daily Mail, Independent (UK) and other outlets.