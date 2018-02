Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study finds working men eager to keep bodies working

Kelowna Daily Courier reported on UBC Okanagan research on health promotion for men who worked in male-dominated industries like trucking.

The research showed that men are more likely to participate in health promotion programs that consider their unique workplace context. One finding was that the men were hugely motivated to track their steps and compete with colleagues.