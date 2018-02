Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parents are ignoring screen time recommendations for kids

A UBC-Vancouver Coastal Health survey of Vancouver parents shows that many are ignoring the latest recommendations on screen time for young children, reports Global (22:04 mark).

The study found that parents allowed their kids screen time to make time for chores or to encourage their child’s speech development; however, research shows screen time can interfere with a young child’s language development.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.