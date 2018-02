Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Money really DOES buy happiness

The Daily Mail featured a new U.S. study showing that an annual income of $60,000 to $75,000 is the ideal amount for emotional satisfaction.

The article cited previous UBC research which found that paying to delegate household chores is linked to greater life satisfaction.