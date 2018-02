Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mining led to mass production, says UBCO prof

Kelowna Capital News reported on a Feb. 19 event that will feature Eagle Glassheim, a professor of history at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Glassheim will talk about the role of mining in making mass production and consumption possible for much of the world in the 20th century.