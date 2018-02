Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Loblaw price-fixing offensive seen as winning strategy

David Silver, a UBC business ethics professor, was quoted in a Globe and Mail story on the fallout from Loblaw’s role in alleged bread price-fixing.

Silver said Loblaw seems to be responding to the scandal by “doing the right thing.”