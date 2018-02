Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hosting the Olympics has become the contest no one wants to win

UBC professor and sustainability expert Robert VanWynsberghe was quoted in a Global story about the growing challenge of finding a city willing to host the Olympics.

“In combination with the cost, I think it’s just become onerous. And now, because they’re asking citizens what they think, we’re just seeing a large number of cities saying, ‘you know we asked people in the community and they said no,’” said VanWynsberghe.