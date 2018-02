Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canada’s psychologists urge marijuana vigilance

A Vancouver Sun column on the legalization of marijuana cited UBC research led by psychology professor Zach Walsh.

The UBC study says preliminary research suggests “cannabis may be effective for reducing problematic use of alcohol and other drugs.”