B.C. government says budget measures will address affordable housing

UBC professor Paul Kershaw was quoted in a Canadian Press article on B.C.’s budget, which is expected to include measures to address affordability.

Kershaw, of UBC’s school of population and public health, said principal residences are almost entirely excluded from taxation and this works against kids and grandchildren.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, National Post, Financial Post, Times Colonist and other outlets.