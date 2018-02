Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What political hue is the city of Vancouver?

Michael Brauer, a UBC air-quality expert, was quoted in a Georgia Straight story about the how Vancouver’s political climate could impact the next choice for the city’s mayor.

Brauer said a smoke-covered atmosphere could be considered “the new normal” for B.C. cities at certain times of the year.