Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

University prof and ‘reluctant’ president meant so much to so many

CBC profiled Walter Gage, who was a student, a math professor, the dean of two departments and finally university president at UBC.

Vancouver journalist Shelley Fralic has written a new biography of Gage, called The Age of Walter Gage.