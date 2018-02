Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Smartphones change what public sees during school shootings

NBC News interviewed Alfred Hermida, director of UBC’s graduate school of journalism, about how social media has changed information about school shootings.

He said social media videos provided an important vantage point that isn’t otherwise available.