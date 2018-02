Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Psychologists can make you recall murder you didn’t commit

Business Insider U.K. cited research from Stephen Porter, a UBC psychology professor, and Julia Shaw at UCL.

Over several interview sessions by using false accounts purportedly from the participants’ own caregivers, researchers implanted false memories of having committed a crime as a teenager in 70 per cent of their participants.