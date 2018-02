Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Making modular more than a temporary homeless fix

Penny Gurstein, a community and regional planning professor at UBC, was interviewed for a Business in Vancouver story about modular housing.

She said construction methods for modular housing are continually evolving.