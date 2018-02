Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earthquake and tsunami siren testing underway in parts of CRD

CFAX 1070 reported on newly-installed earthquake and tsunami sirens that were tested Thursday across part of the Capital Region District on Vancouver Island.

The sirens were designed by researchers at UBC.