Boil-water advisory ends for communities with UBC tech

An innovative water treatment system created by Madjid Mohseni, a UBC engineering professor, has allowed families on two First Nations reserves to drink water from their tap, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Mohseni believes the technology can also be applied to “thousands” more non-Indigenous rural homes in B.C.

The story also appeared in The Province.