B.C. loans for first-time home buyers saw little pickup: Report

The Globe and Mail quoted Tom Davidoff, a real estate economist and professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about a report on the first-time home buyers program.

Davidoff said more home buyers did not seek out the loans because only few qualify for the stricter lending rules and are interested in buying cheaper properties.