B.C. ad promoting wine didn’t break trade rules: Expert

John Ries, a UBC professor and trade expert, weighed in for a Global article after the B.C. government bough a newspaper ad asking British Columbians to support the province’s wine industry amid the ongoing dispute with Alberta.

Ries said the ad could be seen as a subsidy, but is not really breaking the rules.