Why security measures won’t stop school shootings

The Conversation published an op-ed about school shootings co-written by Sam Rocha, a UBC education professor, Bryan Warnick from The Ohio State University, and Benjamin A. Johnson at Utah Valley University.

“Instead of trying to find solutions to school shootings in the dubious arms of security technologies, or even solely through more promising public policy, society should ask deeper questions about the nature of education and schooling in American society,” they wrote.

The article also appeared in the New Zealand Herald.