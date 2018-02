Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver Chinatown’s history woven into other Chinatowns

Henry Yu, a UBC history professor, spoke to the Vancouver Sun for an article on the history of Vancouver’s Chinatown.

He said there is awareness that Kaiping, in southern China, shows how Vancouver’s Chinatown is part of a much bigger international thread.

The story also appeared in The Province.