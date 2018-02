Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Security concerns over Aecon deal unwarranted: Expert

CBC Radio’s The Current featured an interview with Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, about security concerns after a Chinese state-owned company offered to buy a Canadian construction and infrastructure firm.

Jiang supports a national security review in this case, but said security concerns are overblown.