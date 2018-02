Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Point of entry water system for remote communities

CBC Radio’s Daybreak South interviewed UBC engineering professor Madjid Mohseni about a new water treatment system developed at his lab for two First Nations communities in Lytton, B.C.

Soon after the system was installed, the boil-water advisory was lifted for the two communities.

According to Mohseni, such a system is suitable for smaller communities that may not good candidates for connecting to a central water system.