Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Personal cost of unavailable, unregulated B.C. child care

CBC interviewed Paul Kershaw, a professor with UBC’s school of population and public health, for a story about the personal costs of child care in B.C.

He said the recent throne speech signalled the government’s commitment to assist young families who have been “beaten down” by child care and other costs.