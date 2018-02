Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle was probably not trying to sound British

Stefan Dollinger, a UBC English professor was interviewed for a Yahoo story about Meghan Markle’s pronunciation of the word “scone.”

Dollinger said that the Canadian and British pronunciation of the word is the same.