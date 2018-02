Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Consuming ketone supplement can lower blood sugar levels

Hindustan Times reported on UBC research that found drinking a ketone supplement can lower blood sugar levels.

Researchers at UBC and the University of Oxford showed that ketone ester enables better control of blood sugar by reducing spikes in sugar levels.

