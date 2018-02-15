Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadians cut food and heating to afford prescription drugs

The Guardian reported on a UBC study which found that more than 900,000 Canadians reduced their spending on food and heat in order to pay for prescription drugs in 2016.

The researchers said that the large number of people who forgo their prescription drugs put pressure on other parts of Canada’s health service.

“Those same individuals – because their health deteriorates – are more likely to end up in health care system,” said report lead author and UBC professor Michael Law. “You’ll see more hospital or physician expenditures as a result of that – which of course the public purse pays for.”

Similar stories appeared on Global, CP 24, iPolitics (Canadian Press), and Kelowna Now.