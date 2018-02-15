New home loan program gives apartment, townhouse prices boost

Two UBC economics professors spoke to local media outlets about a report on the home loan program.
Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, told Metro News the analysis does not take into account the possibility that people who received an interest-free loan would be willing to pay a higher price than usual for a home.
The Vancouver Courier quoted Joshua Gottlieb, a UBC economics professor, who criticized the program when it was announced.
The story also appeared on Richmond News.