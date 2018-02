Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Stars of the Week: Hewitt hoping to help change T-Birds’ playoff history

The Province featured the UBC Thunderbirds men’s hockey team and their rivalry with the Calgary Dinos.

The article also highlighted basketball player Conor Morgan and hockey player Tory Micklash.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun.