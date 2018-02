Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC named to Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers

UBC was included on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers for 2018.

The university was ranked 97th on a list of 300 companies.

Kelowna Now also reported on the ranking.