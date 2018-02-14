UBC experts on ride-hailing in B.C.

On Thursday, an all-party committee is expected to release a series of recommendations on the future of ride-hailing services in British Columbia.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Garland Chow
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca
- Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public
Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca
- Transit and urban design
Thomas Ross
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tom.ross@sauder.ubc.ca
- Competition policy and regulation
- Appeared before the committee as an expert
Marc-David Seidel
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of ride-hailing innovation in Vancouver
- Future of ride-hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain