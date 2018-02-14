Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on ride-hailing in B.C. Media Advisories

On Thursday, an all-party committee is expected to release a series of recommendations on the future of ride-hailing services in British Columbia.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Garland Chow

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca

Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public

Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604-788-0747

Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

Transit and urban design

Thomas Ross

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: tom.ross@sauder.ubc.ca

Competition policy and regulation

Appeared before the committee as an expert

Marc-David Seidel

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca