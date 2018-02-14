Uber Lyft

UBC experts are available to comment on ride-hailing in B.C. Credit: Flickr

UBC experts on ride-hailing in B.C.

Feb 14, 2018    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

On Thursday, an all-party committee is expected to release a series of recommendations on the future of ride-hailing services in British Columbia.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Garland Chow
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Transit and urban design

Thomas Ross
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tom.ross@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Competition policy and regulation
  • Appeared before the committee as an expert

Marc-David Seidel
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact of ride-hailing innovation in Vancouver
  • Future of ride-hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain

