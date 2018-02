Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Supplement drink could cure high blood sugar

Various media outlets reported on research from UBC that suggest a ketone supplement drink could ease symptoms in diabetes patients by lowering blood sugar.

Researcher Jonathan Little said it offers hope of a better treatment for type 2 diabetes.

Stories appeared on Daily Mail, Express U.K., and CTV.