No shortage on jury-fix ideas over the decades, but reform elusive

Werner Antweiler, a professor with the UBC Sauder School of Business who has written about juries, was quoted in a Canadian Press story about the controversial jury decision following the death of a young Indigenous man.

Antweiler wrote that one potential route for jury reform is to abolish juries and leave judging to judges.

The story appeared on CTV, in the National Post and Vancouver Sun.