More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

A Georgia Straight op-ed by David Suzuki about safe water mentioned a UBC lab that built a mobile water-treatment plant that can fit on the back of a truck.

The plant was used at the Lytton First Nation in 2016.

The op-ed also appeared in National Observer.