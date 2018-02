Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Japanese company plans world’s tallest wooden building

The Telegraph U.K. mentioned Brock Commons, a student residence on UBC campus.

The building currently holds the record for the tallest primarily wooden building in the world.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.