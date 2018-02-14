Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cutting food to pay for meds

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study that found Canadians decreased spending on basic necessities like groceries in order to pay for medication.

Michael Law, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in access to medicines, said the analysis shows the extent to which people are eliminating necessities to buy the medication.

The CP story appeared on CTV, Global, Toronto Star, National Post and Castanet. Similar stories appeared on CBC, in the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province), Times Colonist, Roundhouse Radio and Indo-Canadian Voice.