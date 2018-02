Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s plan to restrict the transport of bitumen not illegal yet: Legal expert

The Vancouver Sun quoted Jocelyn Stacey, a professor in the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about the B.C. government’s plan to restrict the transport of bitumen.

“I think what’s going to happen is more litigation until we get a definitive court case that tells us what kind of restriction is an actual impairment on a federal pipeline,” she said.