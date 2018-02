Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anne Treisman, who studied how we perceive, dies at 82

The New York Times remembered the late Anne Treisman, a former UBC psychology professor who received the National Medal of Science from President Barack Obama.

She studied how the brain receives and interprets auditory signals, visual perception and other topics.