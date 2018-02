Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Was Volkswagen first to test exhaust fumes on monkeys?

National Geographic interviewed Christopher Carlsten, director of the Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory at UBC, about car industry-funded research that involved testing exhaust on monkeys.

Carlsten said apart from this particular experiment, putting monkeys in the lab for air pollution tests “is definitely unusual.”