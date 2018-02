Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Hancock: Alberta proclaims its right to pollute

The Times Colonist quoted David Boyd, an environmental lawyer and a professor of law, policy and sustainability at UBC, about his book on the rights of nature.

Law reported that courts in some countries have recognized that “endangered species have the legal right to exist.”