Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Students’ vision for Surrey 2060

CBC featured a group of UBC urban design students who worked to create a proposal for the future of Surrey.

Scot Hein, a lecturer in UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed the possibility of having less accommodations for cars.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.

UBC’s master of urban design program, with commentary from UBC urban design professor Patrick Condon, was also featured on CBC’s Early Edition (at 2:11:20 mark).