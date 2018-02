Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PharmaCare deductibles for low income families being eliminated by B.C. government

Global interviewed Michael Law, Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines at UBC, about changes to PharmaCare deductibles.

He discussed how prescription drugs don’t work if they aren’t affordable.

Law was also quoted in a similar story on Roundhouse Radio and Indo-Canadian Voice.