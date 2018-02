Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is blue the fastest colour for an Olympic speedskater?

USA Today cited a UBC study that compared the cognitive performance associated with the colours red and blue.

In the 2009 study, researchers found the blue group performed better on quizzes that involved imagination and creativity.