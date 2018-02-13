International weed day has become a deadly day for drivers

Various media outlets reported on UBC research that found people are 12 per cent more likely to die in a car accident after 4:20 p.m. on April 20 than on any other fair weather afternoon. John Staples, a UBC researcher, decided to examine the data after seeing what happened in the hospital where he works in Vancouver.

