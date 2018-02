Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hummingbird flight

BBC reported on a UBC study that examines what makes some hummingbirds more agile than others.

Doug Altshuler, a UBC zoology professor, has captured and analysed hummingbirds from a small, portable studio he constructed.

Similar stories appeared on Tech Times, CBC and Yahoo.