Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Germs, viruses hop continents by travelling in Earth’s atmosphere

United Press International highlighted a UBC study that found viruses are constantly raining down on the planet from above.

“It’s quite conceivable to have a virus swept up into the atmosphere on one continent and deposited on another,” said study co-senior author Curtis Suttle, a UBC virologist.

A similar story appeared on The Weather Network.