Climate change got a little less terrible

The Washington Post highlighted a Bloomberg story about a UBC study that argues the worst-case scenario for climate change can be ruled out.

The findings suggest there is not enough coal in the world to make that climate model possible.

Similar stories appeared in the Daily Mail and New York Magazine.